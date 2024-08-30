PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.85

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 37591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PROG from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PROG Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.23 million. PROG had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 2,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

