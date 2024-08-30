ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQQQ traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.59. 36,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF ( NASDAQ:IQQQ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.68% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.