ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 27,723 shares.The stock last traded at $75.10 and had previously closed at $74.77.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 2,903.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter valued at $1,712,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Articles

