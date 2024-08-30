ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 1%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.67. 60,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 79,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

ProShares Ultra Yen Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Yen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen stock. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.54% of ProShares Ultra Yen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra Yen Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Yen (YCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCL was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

