PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $22.90. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 2,959 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

