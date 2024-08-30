Qubic (QUBIC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Qubic has a market cap of $185.22 million and $1.21 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubic has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 111,929,085,060,710 coins and its circulating supply is 109,975,774,303,797 coins. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 111,929,085,060,710 with 109,975,774,303,797 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000171 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,029,037.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

