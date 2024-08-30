RA International Group (LON:RAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 82818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.02 million, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.38.

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

