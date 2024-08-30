RA International Group (LON:RAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.00

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.06 ($0.09), with a volume of 82818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).
RA International Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.02 million, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.38.
RA International Group Company Profile
RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RA International Group
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.