RAM Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 7.6% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $26,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 510,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 79,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,309. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.