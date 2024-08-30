RAM Investment Partners LLC Buys 345 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The company has a market capitalization of $417.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

