RAM Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,170. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $288.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

