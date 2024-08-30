RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $483.10. 2,981,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The stock has a market cap of $449.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

