Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $61.98. Approximately 735,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,980,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 974,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,470,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 53.0% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

