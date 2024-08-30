Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s 9th Largest Position

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.4% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.45% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $525,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $339,594,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after buying an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,100.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,010.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

