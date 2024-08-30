REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 117.3% from the July 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.81. 90,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,869. The company has a market cap of $373.45 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.0793 per share. This represents a $12.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

