Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,867. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

