Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 2,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,867. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.