Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 588.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.1 %

RIO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 2,238,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.80 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

