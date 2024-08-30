Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Trading Up 2.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was up 2.7% on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $119.92 and last traded at $119.57. Approximately 754,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,101,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after buying an additional 149,788,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after buying an additional 5,810,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,246,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,033 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

