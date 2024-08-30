Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Schneider National worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,156.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 755,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,323. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

