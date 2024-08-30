Scott & Selber Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $11,285,855,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,695,722,000 after buying an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,391,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 3,888,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,867,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,733,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $521.31. 9,153,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,991,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.32 and its 200-day moving average is $492.38.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.41.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,643,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,643,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,078 shares of company stock valued at $200,792,168 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

