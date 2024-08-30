Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Insider James C. Takacs Sells 3,500 Shares

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) insider James C. Takacs sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $43,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,113 shares in the company, valued at $164,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Servotronics Price Performance

SVT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Servotronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 4.03% of Servotronics worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.