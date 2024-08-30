Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Increases By 42.5%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the July 31st total of 10,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Armlogi Trading Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,179. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. Armlogi has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $6.26.
Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.
Armlogi Company Profile
Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.
