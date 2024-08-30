Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Decreases By 66.3%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the July 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brooge Energy Price Performance
Shares of Brooge Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,429. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
Brooge Energy Company Profile
