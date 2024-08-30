Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 47.6%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CZMWY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.