Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Decreases By 47.6%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CZMWY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. 3,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $64.64 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.17.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
