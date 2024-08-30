Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Grows By 111.9%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the July 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. 42,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,746. Civeo has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market cap of $416.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Civeo had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Civeo’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

