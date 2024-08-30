Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Declines By 26.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

