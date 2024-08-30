Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Expands By 62.1%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
MAXI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.66. 17,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,642. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.