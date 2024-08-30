Short Interest in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI) Expands By 62.1%

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

MAXI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.66. 17,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,642. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF ( NASDAQ:MAXI Free Report ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

