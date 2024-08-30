Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Expands By 22.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.3 days.
TAG Immobilien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $15.71 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
