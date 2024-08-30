Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Expands By 22.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the July 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.3 days.

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAGOF remained flat at $15.71 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

