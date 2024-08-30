Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Grows By 25.7%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,569,900 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 31st total of 14,772,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Terna Price Performance

Terna stock remained flat at $8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. Terna has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

