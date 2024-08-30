Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the July 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Similarweb Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Similarweb by 122.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Similarweb by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $311,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMWB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 333,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,426. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

