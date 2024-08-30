Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Insulet accounts for 1.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,631 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.77. 606,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.62. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $223.56.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

