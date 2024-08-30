Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Novartis by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.83. 902,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.51 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

