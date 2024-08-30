Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $231,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.29.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,232 shares of company stock worth $1,912,087 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $118.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

