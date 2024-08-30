Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $466,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $197,820,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aflac by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Aflac by 161.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $12,546,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.34. 3,793,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,714. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.61. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.