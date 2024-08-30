Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,051. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

