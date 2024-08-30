Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 1,560 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company had a trading volume of 928,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

