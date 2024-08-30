SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.13% of SPX Technologies worth $73,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 965.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $4,236,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,070,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,516,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,815.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

SPXC traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. 240,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,808. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.61 and a 1 year high of $164.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.