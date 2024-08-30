StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.2 %

GASS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.97. 63,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

See Also

