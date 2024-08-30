Stephens Consulting LLC Invests $26,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,243. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

