Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 124.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,068,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 563,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

