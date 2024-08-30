Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

