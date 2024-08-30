Stephens Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.42. 389,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.46.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

