Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 332 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. 159,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,307. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $140.04.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

