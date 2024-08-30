Stephens Consulting LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 81,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMSL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 655.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000.

Shares of TMSL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,350. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

