StockNews.com Downgrades Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Hold

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.78. 751,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,245. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

