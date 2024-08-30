STP (STPT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $80.05 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, STP has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $80.05 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,288.36 or 1.00044845 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04037066 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,789,611.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

