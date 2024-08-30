Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Summit Materials worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co now owns 41,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,555,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 40,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Summit Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. 733,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

