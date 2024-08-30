Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Taisei Price Performance

OTCMKTS TISCY remained flat at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. Taisei has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

