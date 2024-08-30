Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Down 1.2%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.26 ($11.40) and last traded at €10.26 ($11.40). 15,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.38 ($11.53).

Takkt Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of €10.88 and a 200 day moving average of €12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $660.86 million, a P/E ratio of 127.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

