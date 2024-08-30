Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Teradyne worth $78,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $989,099. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.73. 1,496,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,149. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

