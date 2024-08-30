TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 7,851,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 20,143,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf Stock Up 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

In related news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 76,714 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.